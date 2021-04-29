RNC Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after purchasing an additional 765,752 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $106,950,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,484,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $236,097,000 after purchasing an additional 582,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $199.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of -374.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

