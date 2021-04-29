RNC Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 18.6% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Freed Investment Group raised its stake in Alphabet by 11.7% during the first quarter. Freed Investment Group now owns 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,410.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,299.00 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,167.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,906.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,445.80.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

