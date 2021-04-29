RNC Capital Management LLC Acquires 53,565 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 483,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,565 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National accounts for about 1.7% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $30,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,833,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,787,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,862,000 after acquiring an additional 85,943 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,559,000 after acquiring an additional 198,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $111,993,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,586,000 after acquiring an additional 256,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average of $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.93.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

