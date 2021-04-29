Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RBA. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.

RBA stock opened at $63.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $383.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.50 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $33,858.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,798.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $353,472.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,464. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,537,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,280,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,303,000 after purchasing an additional 709,247 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 985.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 508,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 462,092 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,990,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

