RingCentral (RNG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) recently:

4/29/2021 – RingCentral had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

4/23/2021 – RingCentral was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/20/2021 – RingCentral was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RingCentral is expected to benefit from solid demand for the company’s Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions and RingCentral Office owing to the coronavirus-induced work-from-home wave. RingCentral has been benefiting from strong subscription-led revenue growth driven by expanding clientele. Additionally, the company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. Moreover, a strong partner base that includes the likes of AT&T, Telus, BT, Atos and Alcatel-Lucent is expected to remain a major growth driver. However, competition from the likes of Microsoft and Zoom Video in the video-communication space are overhangs. Higher marketing expenses are expected to hurt profits in the near term. Moreover, the company has a leveraged balance sheet, which is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

4/20/2021 – RingCentral is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – RingCentral had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $530.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

RNG opened at $323.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $318.03 and a 200-day moving average of $340.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.05 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of -262.93 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $334.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.52, for a total transaction of $944,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total transaction of $137,977.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,042. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 86.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

