Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a growth of 492.4% from the March 31st total of 14,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 178,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Ribbit LEAP in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbit LEAP in the fourth quarter worth $4,441,000. Finally, EMJ Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the fourth quarter valued at $6,368,000.

LEAP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.07. 49,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,929. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02. Ribbit LEAP has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $16.36.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

