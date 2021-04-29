Rheos Capital Works Inc. Purchases 2,200 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 73.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI opened at $1,622.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,524.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,583.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $570.01 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,136.87 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,724.72.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

