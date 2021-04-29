Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys New Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 137,200 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,406,000. American Express accounts for 1.3% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $152.58 on Thursday. American Express has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $153.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.48. The firm has a market cap of $122.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.