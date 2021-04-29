Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys 47,400 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.08% of Akamai Technologies worth $13,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $108.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $220,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,888 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,477. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

