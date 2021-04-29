Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Up 5.5%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) shot up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.12 and last traded at $35.66. 27,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 609,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RVMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.38.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.09 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $227,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,489 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,416 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,043,000 after buying an additional 975,677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,930,000 after buying an additional 49,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,942,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

