Reviewing UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) and Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF)

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) and Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for UniFirst and Aimia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniFirst 0 2 0 0 2.00 Aimia 0 0 2 0 3.00

UniFirst currently has a consensus price target of $248.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.00%. Aimia has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 57.05%. Given Aimia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aimia is more favorable than UniFirst.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UniFirst and Aimia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniFirst $1.80 billion 2.34 $135.77 million $7.13 31.34 Aimia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UniFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Aimia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.2% of UniFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of UniFirst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares UniFirst and Aimia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniFirst 7.25% 7.48% 5.92% Aimia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

UniFirst beats Aimia on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. The company also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, gloves, masks, sanitizers, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, it provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that is exposed to radioactive materials; and services special cleanroom protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, healthcare providers, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc., an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. The company, through its long-term investments, owns and operates Club Premier, a coalition loyalty program; and operates BIG Loyalty, an AirAsia's loyalty program, as well as invests in B2B technology platform and services company, travel technology company, and outdoor advertising firm. The company was formerly known as Groupe Aeroplan Inc. and changed its name to Aimia Inc. in October 2011. Aimia Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

