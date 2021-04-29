Reviewing InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) & LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

InMode has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivaNova has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

35.7% of InMode shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of LivaNova shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of LivaNova shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for InMode and LivaNova, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 0 0 4 0 3.00 LivaNova 0 4 2 0 2.33

InMode currently has a consensus target price of $71.50, indicating a potential downside of 19.53%. LivaNova has a consensus target price of $70.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.35%. Given LivaNova’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LivaNova is more favorable than InMode.

Profitability

This table compares InMode and LivaNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 32.57% 28.56% 24.14% LivaNova -21.88% 5.55% 3.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InMode and LivaNova’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $156.36 million 18.17 $61.15 million $1.60 55.53 LivaNova $1.08 billion 3.88 -$155.18 million $3.08 28.03

InMode has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivaNova. LivaNova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InMode, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

InMode beats LivaNova on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Spain, India, Australia, and France, as well as through distributors in 47 countries. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients. It also provides surgical tissue and mechanical valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves, such as self-anchoring tissue heart, tissue heart, and mechanical heart valves, as well as heart valve repair products; and temporary extracorporeal cardiopulmonary life support solutions for critically ill patients. The NM segment designs, develops, and markets VNS Therapy System, an implantable device that delivers vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, difficult-to-treat depression, and obstructive sleep apnea. It is also involved in the development and clinical testing of the VITARIA System for treating heart failure through VNS. The company serves perfusionists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, and other physicians, as well as hospitals, other medical institutions, and healthcare providers. It sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. The company has a research collaboration with Verily to capture clinical biomarkers of depression. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

