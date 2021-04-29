Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Upgraded at SEB Equity Research

SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REVXF. SEB Equities raised shares of Revenio Group Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Revenio Group Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Revenio Group Oyj stock opened at $64.50 on Monday. Revenio Group Oyj has a 12-month low of $64.50 and a 12-month high of $66.69.

