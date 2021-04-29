Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,453 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Under Armour by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in Under Armour by 426.4% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

