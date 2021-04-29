Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Urban Edge Properties worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 18,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.66. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $142,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

