Retirement Planning Group Sells 673 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Retirement Planning Group lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 727,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $27,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $6,988,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.11. The company had a trading volume of 41,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,878. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

