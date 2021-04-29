Retirement Planning Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Retirement Planning Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 48,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,453,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,980. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $53.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.41.

