Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sappi (SPPJY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sappi (OTCMKTS: SPPJY) in the last few weeks:

4/28/2021 – Sappi was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SAPPI LTD -ADR is the world ‘s leading producer of coated fine paper. They hold major market shares in Europe, North America and Africa. They have customers in over 100 countries worldwide. Their manufacturing operations span eight countries on three continents. “

4/23/2021 – Sappi was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SAPPI LTD -ADR is the world ‘s leading producer of coated fine paper. They hold major market shares in Europe, North America and Africa. They have customers in over 100 countries worldwide. Their manufacturing operations span eight countries on three continents. “

4/20/2021 – Sappi was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SAPPI LTD -ADR is the world ‘s leading producer of coated fine paper. They hold major market shares in Europe, North America and Africa. They have customers in over 100 countries worldwide. Their manufacturing operations span eight countries on three continents. “

4/16/2021 – Sappi was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SAPPI LTD -ADR is the world ‘s leading producer of coated fine paper. They hold major market shares in Europe, North America and Africa. They have customers in over 100 countries worldwide. Their manufacturing operations span eight countries on three continents. “

4/10/2021 – Sappi was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SAPPI LTD -ADR is the world ‘s leading producer of coated fine paper. They hold major market shares in Europe, North America and Africa. They have customers in over 100 countries worldwide. Their manufacturing operations span eight countries on three continents. “

4/9/2021 – Sappi was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SAPPI LTD -ADR is the world ‘s leading producer of coated fine paper. They hold major market shares in Europe, North America and Africa. They have customers in over 100 countries worldwide. Their manufacturing operations span eight countries on three continents. “

Shares of Sappi stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.58. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,888. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.39. Sappi Limited has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Sappi had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sappi Limited will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

