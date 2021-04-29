Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zillow Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zillow Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma expects that the technology company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZG. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.44.

Shares of ZG opened at $139.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $212.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.