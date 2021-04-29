Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.24.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$30.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$7.34 and a one year high of C$31.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.64.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -2.28%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

