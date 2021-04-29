Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Emera Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Emera in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EMA. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$59.67.

TSE:EMA opened at C$56.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93. Emera has a 52-week low of C$49.66 and a 52-week high of C$58.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.50 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is 65.48%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

