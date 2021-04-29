Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.75.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

In other Repare Therapeutics news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $192,975.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPTX opened at $33.10 on Thursday. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.23.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.