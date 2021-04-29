Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) vs. Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) and Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.0% of Remark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Telecom Italia shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Remark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Remark has a beta of 3.34, meaning that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Italia has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Remark and Telecom Italia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remark 0 0 1 0 3.00 Telecom Italia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Remark presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 404.81%. Given Remark’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Remark is more favorable than Telecom Italia.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Remark and Telecom Italia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remark $5.02 million 41.40 -$25.61 million ($0.52) -4.00 Telecom Italia $20.13 billion 0.60 $1.03 billion N/A N/A

Telecom Italia has higher revenue and earnings than Remark.

Profitability

This table compares Remark and Telecom Italia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remark -299.36% N/A -110.49% Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Remark beats Telecom Italia on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc., technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries. It also owns and operates Sharecare, a web-based platform that facilitates search for health and wellness information; and Bikini.com, an e-commerce website, which sells swimwear and accessories. The company was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Remark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed-line and mobile telecommunications operators; provision of infrastructure for housing radio transmission equipment of mobile telephone networks; and development, engineering, construction, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), real estate properties, and plant engineering. In addition, it is involved in customer care, operating credit support, loyalty, and retention activities; and staff functions and other support activities. Further, the company offers products and services for communication, industrial, IT, and other sectors. It has a strategic partnership with Google Cloud. The company was incorporated in 1908 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

