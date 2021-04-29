Reik & CO. LLC Buys 19,118 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Reik & CO. LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.5% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,137,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.46. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $232.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

