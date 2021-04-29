Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin expects that the bank will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.61.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

