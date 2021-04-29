Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $8.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $34 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $487.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $481.07 and its 200 day moving average is $506.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $477.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.17.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

