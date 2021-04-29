RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Down 0.4% This Week

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $319.58 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.00 or 0.00432465 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00168756 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.87 or 0.00221635 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00011204 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003302 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

