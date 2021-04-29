Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 99,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,667,190 shares.The stock last traded at $70.58 and had previously closed at $71.85.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.69.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average is $65.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -140.08 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,140.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Slavet sold 14,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $963,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,084,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,350 shares of company stock worth $4,340,988. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

