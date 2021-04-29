Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) PT Raised to GBX 8,500

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 8,385 ($109.55) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of LON:RKT traded up GBX 64 ($0.84) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6,392 ($83.51). 840,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,741. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.59 billion and a PE ratio of 38.44. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6,315 ($82.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

