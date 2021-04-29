Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 482,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $30,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Shares of O opened at $68.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average is $61.70.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.