Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Announces $0.24 Monthly Dividend

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Realty Income has increased its dividend payment by 10.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 207.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.6%.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $68.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $70.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average of $61.70. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

