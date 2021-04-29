Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Gap Up to $15.25

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.25, but opened at $16.95. Realogy shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 7,140 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on RLGY. Barclays began coverage on Realogy in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,254.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,136,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,069,000 after buying an additional 1,374,473 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,081,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,788,000 after buying an additional 295,073 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,154,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,387,000 after buying an additional 127,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,749,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after buying an additional 556,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realogy during the fourth quarter worth $21,392,000.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

