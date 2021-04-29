Raymond James Raises Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$32.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TECK.B. CSFB raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.06.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded down C$0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$26.73. 1,661,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,911. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06. The firm has a market cap of C$14.21 billion and a PE ratio of -16.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.47.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

