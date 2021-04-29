Raymond James Increases Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $300.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SBNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.47.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of SBNY traded up $5.44 on Wednesday, reaching $258.22. 2,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,214. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $256.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.32.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.