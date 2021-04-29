Raymond James Increases PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Price Target to $16.50

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $13.00 to $16.50 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PCB Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ PCB opened at $15.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $242.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Research analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

In related news, CEO Henry Kim acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Also, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 12,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $139,343.22. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,104 shares of company stock worth $334,251. Company insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

