Raymond James Begins Coverage on Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.95.
Shares of RXT stock opened at $24.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52.
In related news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $2,363,934.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,479.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,148 over the last 90 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
