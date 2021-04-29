Raymond James Begins Coverage on Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.95.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $24.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $2,363,934.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,479.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,148 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

