RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €517.30 ($608.59).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €450.00 ($529.41) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €485.00 ($570.59) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of RAA stock traded down €24.20 ($28.47) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €707.80 ($832.71). The company had a trading volume of 9,446 shares. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a twelve month high of €595.02 ($700.02). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €679.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €724.00.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

