Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Up to $9.35

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.35, but opened at $9.73. Range Resources shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 37,631 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RRC. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.66.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

