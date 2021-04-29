Rande Keith Yeager Sells 49,000 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:ORI opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORI. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 37.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

