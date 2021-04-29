Ralph Lauren Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,995 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 734% compared to the typical volume of 479 put options.

RL stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.32. 19,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,122. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $62.37 and a one year high of $135.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -105.83, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.42.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

