Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to post $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full-year sales of $4.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE RL traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.43. 21,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -105.83, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.42. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $62.37 and a 12 month high of $135.25.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 5,033.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 258.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $4,644,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth $1,493,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

