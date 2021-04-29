Radnor Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 16.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 51,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 29,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.12, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

