Radnor Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,544,000 after purchasing an additional 719,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,562,000 after purchasing an additional 498,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 570,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,411,000 after purchasing an additional 348,947 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK opened at $98.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

