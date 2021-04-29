Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $131.68 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $134.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

