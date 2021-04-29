Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Purchases C$17,258.97 in Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$17,258.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at C$131,068.12.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 11,800 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.42 per share, with a total value of C$28,500.54.

On Monday, April 19th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 7,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.45 per share, with a total value of C$17,865.29.

On Friday, April 16th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 12,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,942.46.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 18,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,420.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,520.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,352.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.58 per share, with a total value of C$25,809.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 9,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.58 per share, with a total value of C$25,046.37.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.61 per share, with a total value of C$26,050.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.53 per share, with a total value of C$25,293.00.

TSE QTRH opened at C$2.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$286.95 million and a PE ratio of 15.69. Quarterhill Inc. has a one year low of C$1.70 and a one year high of C$3.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

