Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $35.29 million and approximately $124,928.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,428.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,756.51 or 0.05159208 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.92 or 0.00475246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $879.68 or 0.01646452 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.87 or 0.00765263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.21 or 0.00528205 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00064212 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.43 or 0.00431284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004336 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,848,721 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

