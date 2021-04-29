Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $104,795,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $52,215,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $31,324,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after acquiring an additional 321,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 320.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 354,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after acquiring an additional 270,253 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

PWR opened at $97.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $98.95.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $200,785.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. Insiders have sold a total of 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

