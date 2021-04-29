Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Trading Down 7.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) was down 7.4% during trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $45.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Qualtrics International traded as low as $38.68 and last traded at $38.74. Approximately 76,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,068,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

XM has been the subject of several other reports. Truist started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.73.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

