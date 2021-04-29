QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $154.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QCOM traded up $5.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.30. 1,716,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,408,728. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

