Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $5.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.84.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.02) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

NYSE COF opened at $144.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.65. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $147.04. The company has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $467,729,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,742 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,498,000 after purchasing an additional 990,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 811.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,899,000 after purchasing an additional 872,761 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

